Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of JGHHY opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

