Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Trading Up 13.9%

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 3,981,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,269,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several research analysts have commented on JE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

