Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $14.68 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $430.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

