Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $563.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

