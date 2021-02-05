Kava.io (KAVA) Price Up 38.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Kava.io has a market cap of $185.64 million and approximately $142.40 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00008312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00221547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $695.96 or 0.01823621 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,961,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

