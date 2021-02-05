KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) Trading 9.3% Higher

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.36. 581,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 271,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20.

KBS Fashion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

