Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its strong product offerings and innovation capabilities. Also, its three initiatives — growth, modernization and simplification — have been proving advantageous. In second-quarter fiscal 2021, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 60%. For third-quarter fiscal 2021, it anticipates sales growth in mid- to high-single digits on a sequential basis. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. However, the company remains wary about the end-market challenges due to the pandemic. Also, temporary cost-control actions, depreciation and amortization, and restructuring charges are predicted to be headwinds in second-half fiscal 2021.”

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays upped their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of KMT opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $239,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.