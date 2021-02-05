Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $35.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.