Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,894 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE ELY opened at $30.60 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.