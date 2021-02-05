Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in OneSpan by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,061,000 after acquiring an additional 624,408 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSPN opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. OneSpan’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.