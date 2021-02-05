Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5,462.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,738,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,853 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 340.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

