Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,775 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 6,604.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.