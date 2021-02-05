Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBGX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,667,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of FBGX stock opened at $592.83 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a twelve month low of $147.31 and a twelve month high of $598.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.56.

