Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,422,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 356,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 328,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.