KeyCorp Increases Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $90.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -518.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,994,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. Insiders sold 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

