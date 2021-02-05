KeyCorp Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $63.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $60.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

