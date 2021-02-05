KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $18.71 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.