KeyCorp Weighs in on ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a report released on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

ANGI stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

