KeyCorp Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Shares of CE stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $140.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

