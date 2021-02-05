KeyCorp Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of X opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United States Steel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

