Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $140.59 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

