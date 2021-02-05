Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

