Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 515,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 223,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,046,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,639,000 after purchasing an additional 335,197 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.