Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KL. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.57. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

