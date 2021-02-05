Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.39. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

TSE:KL opened at C$48.39 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$76.43. The company has a market cap of C$12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 15.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

