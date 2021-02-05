Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of KRG opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

