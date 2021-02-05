KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

KREF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,867,659.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

