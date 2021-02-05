KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $286.00 at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.42.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $296.01 on Thursday. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.