KLA’s (KLAC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $294.23 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.25. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

