KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $509.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.