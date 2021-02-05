Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million to $210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.73 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.27 EPS.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 994,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.