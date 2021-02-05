Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSS. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

