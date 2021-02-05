Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.65. 4,841,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,471,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.