Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

