Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 3,233 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.47% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $60,538.17. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $81,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $178,225 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

