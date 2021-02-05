Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

