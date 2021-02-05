Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,439,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $8,040,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,676,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.