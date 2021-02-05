Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 43.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 58.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $398.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.