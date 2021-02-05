Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 205 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 341.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.

NYSE GWW opened at $372.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

