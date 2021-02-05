Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,646,830. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

