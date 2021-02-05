Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 860 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after buying an additional 320,784 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $50,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Acuity Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 231,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

