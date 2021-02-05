Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.05% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.51 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $689,925 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

