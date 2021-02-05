L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of LB stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

