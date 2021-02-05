L Brands (NYSE:LB) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.