L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. L Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 6,771,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,689. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.72.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

