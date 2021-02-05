La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $43.35 on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.