Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $223.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.