Lake Street Capital Increases SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $18.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 137.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 401,052 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 187,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SunOpta by 308.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

