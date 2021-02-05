Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $1,736,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 42.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $519.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.04 and a 200-day moving average of $411.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.