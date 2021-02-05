Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.14

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 2080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

